General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in General Motors were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 44,355 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,379,000 after purchasing an additional 86,332 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 180,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.