Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $331.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

