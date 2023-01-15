Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,115,000 after buying an additional 2,419,202 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.32.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7 %

C stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.