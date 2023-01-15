Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $1.01 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH now owns 1,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 139,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $331.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

