New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Chart Industries worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $132.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.68 and a one year high of $242.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.