The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $331.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $382.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

