SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $332.97 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.43 and its 200 day moving average is $325.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

