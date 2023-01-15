Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 7,219 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 185.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.