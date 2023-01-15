Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 187 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 32.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 27,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.3% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $255.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.43.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

