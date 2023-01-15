Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average of $142.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

