Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,300 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.71 and its 200 day moving average is $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

