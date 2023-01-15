Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 122 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

