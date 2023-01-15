Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 70,006 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $25,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.