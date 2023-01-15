Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Fortive worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortive by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,846,000 after buying an additional 1,310,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fortive by 30.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,743,000 after buying an additional 507,582 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

