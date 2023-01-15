Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

PEG opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

