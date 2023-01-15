J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $370,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,469,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,282,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.14 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

