Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 765 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after buying an additional 546,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after buying an additional 161,289 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,003,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
