Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.