Czech National Bank Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,903 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $57.37.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

