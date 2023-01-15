Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

