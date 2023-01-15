iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Raised by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 638.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $177.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.72. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $214.86.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

