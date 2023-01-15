Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $214.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

