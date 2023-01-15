Triumph Capital Management Has $945,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.