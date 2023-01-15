First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) is Triumph Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 1.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $60.20 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

