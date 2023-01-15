First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.4% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

