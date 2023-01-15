Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 210,387 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 543.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,387 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for 4.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40.

