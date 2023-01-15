Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $133,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.