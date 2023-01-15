Triumph Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $119.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

