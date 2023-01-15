SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Position Lifted by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,897 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

