Triumph Capital Management Sells 5,060 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.1% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $139.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

