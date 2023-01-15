Morling Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,823 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth about $5,702,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth about $802,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth about $21,215,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 50.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $12.27 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

