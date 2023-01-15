First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.63 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

