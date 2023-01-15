Triumph Capital Management Buys 3,050 Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

