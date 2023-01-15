Morling Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 241 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,733 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,175,000 after buying an additional 538,253 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $70.75 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

