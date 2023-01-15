Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after buying an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82.

