Morling Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $43.02 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.