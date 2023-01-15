Morling Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $43.02 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.

