Triumph Capital Management Has $5.37 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,260,000 after acquiring an additional 547,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 715,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

