Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

UBER opened at $29.44 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

