Triumph Capital Management Buys 6,206 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 2.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 168,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,661,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.58 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49.

