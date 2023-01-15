Triumph Capital Management Purchases 918 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $140.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average of $156.94. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $329.49.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.34.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

