First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Triumph Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,695,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after acquiring an additional 148,845 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $52.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

Featured Articles

