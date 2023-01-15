Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

