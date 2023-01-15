Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $68.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

