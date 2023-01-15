Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 691,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,318,000 after purchasing an additional 611,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $113.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

