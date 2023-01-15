Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Buys 95 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $400.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $467.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

