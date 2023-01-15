Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter worth $1,789,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GXC opened at $88.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $108.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

