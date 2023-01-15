Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,448 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,191,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 369,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 116.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 129,501 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RWX stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.