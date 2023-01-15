Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,586 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $80.69.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.

(Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.