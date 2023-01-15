iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises about 1.6% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 170,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $66.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

