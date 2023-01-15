Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. VanEck China Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. VanEck China Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $25.09.

